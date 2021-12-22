MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $539.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,223 shares of company stock worth $35,073,196. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $538.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

