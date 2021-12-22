MONK (MONK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,422.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $589,524.92 and $4,422.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011507 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

