Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $303.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

