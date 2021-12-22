Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $391.28 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

