Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $14.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.62 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $59.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

