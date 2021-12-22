Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

