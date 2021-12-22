MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.68. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

