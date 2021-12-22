MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.68. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 501 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
