Mosaic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 80,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 443% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,803 call options.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 5,291,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

