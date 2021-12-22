Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

