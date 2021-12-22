Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

