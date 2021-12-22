Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,358 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

