Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

