Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in Visa by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

