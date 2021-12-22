Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

