Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,293 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,745.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.75. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.80 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

