Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

