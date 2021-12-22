Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

