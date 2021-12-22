Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

