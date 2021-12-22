Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 31,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

