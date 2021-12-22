Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE FE opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

