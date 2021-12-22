Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 131.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,908.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,779.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

