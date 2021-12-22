Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 54,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 47.48%.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

