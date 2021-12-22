MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 600,590 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

