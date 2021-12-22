MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.85

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.49. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 31,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

