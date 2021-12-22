M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.