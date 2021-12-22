M&T Bank Corp Sells 331 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

