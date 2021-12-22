Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.64), with a volume of 9218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.62).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of £581.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (LON:MLI)

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.