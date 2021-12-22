Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 1,777,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,125,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.