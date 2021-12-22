Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $386,549. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

