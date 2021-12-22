Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $930,086.52

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $930,086.52 and approximately $9,665.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,811,025,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

