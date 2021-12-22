Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,644.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $716,465.96 and $82,644.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.06 or 0.08122863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 1.00022474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00073831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

