Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.39

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 46547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.