Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $30,669.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00905220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00255370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

