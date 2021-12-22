Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $97,553.41 and $7,067.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,762,434 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

