National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 5.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 15,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 303,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
