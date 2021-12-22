National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 5.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 15,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 303,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

