National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NATI opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

