National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

