National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $207.22

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.22, but opened at $215.00. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $781.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.