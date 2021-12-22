Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94. 9,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 610,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
