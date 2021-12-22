Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94. 9,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 610,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

