Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 95,910 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 105,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $920,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.