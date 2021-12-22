Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.57. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 10,092 shares traded.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

