Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.23 million and $1.06 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,461,799 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

