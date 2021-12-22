Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 400,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

