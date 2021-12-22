Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Shares Down 4.2%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 3,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Nearmap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.