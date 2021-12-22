Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

