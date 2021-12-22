Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 10,766 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $250.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

