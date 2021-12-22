Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 26,181 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99.

