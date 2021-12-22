Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 29,043 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

