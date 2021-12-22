Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

