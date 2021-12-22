Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

